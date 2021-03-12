Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas

My scholarship is important to me because I am taking action to empower myself and my family through higher education.” -SPSF NWA recipient

Our Blog

Meet a Recipient: Ronlisha Nichols

Mar 2, 2021

Meet a Recipient: Ronlisha Nichols What are your children’s names and how old are they? I have three boys- Khiry Nichols 23, Alonzo Releford III 19, Isaiah Releford 17, and one girl- Haitiana Releford 16. Where are you attending school and what is your major? I attend…

Meet a Recipient: Hollie Wentz

Feb 3, 2021

Meet recipient Hollie Wentz! What is your daughter’s name and how old is she? My daughter’s name is Destiny and she is 15 years old Where are you attending school and what is your major? I attend Northwest Arkansas Community College pursuing an Associates in Business….

Meet a Recipient: Trina Bunner

Jan 15, 2021

Meet Current Recipient Trina Bunner and her daughter! What is your daughter’s name, and how old is she? My daughter is Gabby, and she’s seven years old. Where are you attending school, and what is your major? I currently attend NWACC, pursuing my degree in nursing….

Make a Donation

Scholarships are funded by donations from individuals, local businesses, civic and community groups, churches, and private foundations.

Also, because a grant from a private family foundation covers salaries and the majority of facilities and marketing expenses, donations to Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas go directly to scholarships and support for single parent families. That means your gift makes the maximum impact!

Other ways to give
  • By phone: Call 479-935-4888
  • Mail a gift to:
    16 W Colt Square Dr
    Fayetteville, AR 72703
