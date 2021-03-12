Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas
Meet a Recipient: Ronlisha Nichols
Mar 2, 2021
Meet a Recipient: Ronlisha Nichols What are your children’s names and how old are they? I have three boys- Khiry Nichols 23, Alonzo Releford III 19, Isaiah Releford 17, and one girl- Haitiana Releford 16. Where are you attending school and what is your major? I attend…
Meet a Recipient: Hollie Wentz
Feb 3, 2021
Meet recipient Hollie Wentz! What is your daughter’s name and how old is she? My daughter’s name is Destiny and she is 15 years old Where are you attending school and what is your major? I attend Northwest Arkansas Community College pursuing an Associates in Business….
Meet a Recipient: Trina Bunner
Jan 15, 2021
Meet Current Recipient Trina Bunner and her daughter! What is your daughter’s name, and how old is she? My daughter is Gabby, and she’s seven years old. Where are you attending school, and what is your major? I currently attend NWACC, pursuing my degree in nursing….
