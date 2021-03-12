Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus 🦠
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
Live Streams 📺
Local News
I Love NWA 💞
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC 🇺🇸
Top Stories
Bentonville long-term street closure — SE 5th St. & SE “P” St.
Top Stories
Texas man drove BMW loaner to rob bank, then tried to use stolen cash to buy BMW
Purina Presents: Meet Delta Dawn in Pet of the Week
Video
Jones Center Spring Break events
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’
Weather
7 Day Forecast☀️
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Basketball Madness🏀
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Bumper Pool Likes the Potential of This Year’s Defense
Video
Top Stories
MBB Preview: #8 Arkansas Plays Missouri Friday In SEC Tourney
Mike Woods Impressed With New Coach, Ready For Outstanding Senior Season
Video
No. 19 Razorbacks Open SEC Play At No. 20 South Carolina
Video
Moody Named March Madness All-American
Video
Contests
Adventures in Ozarks Giveaway🚴
Basketball Madness🏀
Charmin Nominate a Fronline Fighter👨🚒👮♀️
Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda Staycation Sweepstakes
P&D HVAC Clean Air Giveaway
Smoothies for a YEAR 🥤
Survive the Storm Sweepstakes🌪️
Remarkable Women
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Snapple Snap Of The Day
Community
Black History Month
Community Calendar🗓️
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Newsfeed Now
NWA Remarkable Women for 2021
NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week🐾
Souper Bowl of Caring🥣
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👮🏽♀️
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Voices of Courage
Weird News
Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
Adventures in Ozarks Giveaway🚴
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Instant Fix: Problem Solving Products to Save the Day
Video
Top Stories
Just Say “Yes” to Streaming – New Movies Landing on the Small Screen
Video
Top Stories
Adventures in the Ozarks: Glory Hole Waterfall Trail Hike
Video
An Arkansas GRAMMY Winner; How to Stimulate Downtown Businesses; Join a Fairy Party – Happening in NWA
Video
Legendary Skateboarder Goes Unnoticed; Dak’s New Deal; Tardy Gras?; a Classic Movie Festival – Hot Topics
Video
Splash Down with Arts Live Theatre
Video
Advice Network
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
Genesis Care Cancer Care
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Top Stories
Immediate help for psychiatric problems at Eustasis
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Job Alerts 📋
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Single Parent Scholarship Fund
Fast-Approaching Deadline for the Single Parent Scholarship Fund
Video
No Parent is an Island: The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA
News App
Weather App