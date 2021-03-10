Fast-Approaching Deadline for the Single Parent Scholarship Fund

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas continues to help create brighter futures for single parent families across the region.

Outreach Manager Katie Marie Glenn joined Good Day NWA to highlight all of the great resources the organization offers for single parent families and to discuss upcoming scholarship deadlines. Full-time students can receive up to $2,000 per semester and Part-time students receive $1,000.

For students enrolled in an eligible program at one of the area universities, community colleges, or trade schools seeking an:

Diploma Programs

Associate Degree

Bachelor’s Degree

Master of Arts in Teaching (the only graduate program SPSF NWA funds)

Licensure in Massage Therapy or Cosmetology

The Traditional Scholarship application deadlines for 2021 are as follows:

Summer semester 2021 Deadline: March 15, 2021

Fall semester 2021 Deadline: June 15, 20201

Spring Semester 2021 Deadline: October 15, 2021

To apply for a scholarship or to learn more about the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas, visit the organization’s website.