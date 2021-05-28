Single Parent Scholarship deadline is June 15th

The deadline for applying for a 2021 Fall scholarship from the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas is June 15th.

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas, Inc. (SPSF NWA) works to help single-parent families become financially stable and independent, by providing direct financial assistance to low-income single parents who are pursuing a career-related course of study to gain sufficient employment to meet the basic needs of their families.

Money is often a concern for single-parent households. Single Parent Scholarship Fund wants to remind parents to file for the Child and Dependent Care tax credit. The credit allows up to $3000 of tax credit for dependent care expenses for children under the age of 13. So if you send your child to daycare, you could get as much as $6000 back on your taxes this year. The amount of the refund depends on your income and how many children you have.

For more information on the Single Parent Scholarship Fund check out their website.

For more information on Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit go to irs.gov.