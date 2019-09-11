Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Live Streams
A Closer Look
National News
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Hispanic Heritage Month
Business News
Special Report
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Your Local Election
Top Stories
Medical marijuana dispensary approved to do business in Fayetteville
Gravette police and fire remember lives lost during 9/11
Level 3 sex offender arrested for living near a Springdale school
President to propose banning flavors used in e-cigarettes
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
Hogville
Uncut Interviews
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Coaches Form
Fearless Friday NWA
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
Top Stories
REPORT: Hunter Henry Suffers Tibial Plateau Injury
Top Stories
Arkansas Extends Offer to Torey Phillips
Talented 2021 WR Marlon Crockett to see Hogs on Saturday
Pair of Talented 2021 Tight Ends at Arkansas on Saturday
Gabe Richardson Providing Leadership for Young DEs
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Pro Football Challenge
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway
Community
Biking NWA
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Networking for Foster Care & Adoption
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Arts Center of the Ozarks Reveals 53rd Season
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Open Streets Rogers
Good Day NWA: Arkansas Public Theatre Presents “Rocky Horror Show”
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, September 11
Good Day NWA: “Whoa, Wait.” Launches Magazine
Advice Network
Bio-Tech M&D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
The secret to women’s health
Top Stories
The inspiring women forum
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Smile Shoppe
About Smile Shoppe
Emily Fourmy, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
Amanda Hankins, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
Andrew Burriss, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
Brian Platt, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
More Smile Shoppe Headlines
Jeffrey D. Rhodes, DDS, MS – Pediatric Dentist
Smile Shoppe Core Values
Smile Shoppe Staff
Jeffrey D. Rhodes, DDS, MS – Pediatric Dentist
Emily Fourmy, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
Amanda Hankins, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
Andrew Burriss, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
Brian Platt, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
More Smile Shoppe Staff
Trending Stories
REPORT: Hunter Henry Suffers Tibial Plateau Injury
Former Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett arrested
Arrest made for arson and burglary of Farmington dentist office
Arkansas Extends Offer to Torey Phillips
Level 3 sex offender arrested for living near a Springdale school