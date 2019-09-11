Dr. Amanda Hankins, or Dr. Amanda, is a 2010 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas. She graduated from the University Of Tennessee College of Dentistry in 2014. Then, she completed a residency in pediatric dentistry at Baylor College of Dentistry.
She also attended Children’s Medical Center of Dallas and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. While she was there, she gained the knowledge and training needed to help children who have experienced dental emergencies. She also received the skills necessary to care for special needs patients.
Dr. Amanda loves working with children and helping them receive healthy smiles for life. Dr. Amanda is a native of Russellville, AR.
Amanda Hankins, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
