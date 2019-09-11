Amanda Hankins, DDS – Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Emily Fourmy, or Dr. Emily, is a graduate of Oklahoma State University. She received her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Tennessee in 2010. In 2012, she completed her specialty training in pediatric dentistry.

Dr. Emily has also completed fellowships at LeBonheur Children's Hospital, as well as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In addition, she did a teaching fellowship at the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry.

Dr. Emily has also gone through special training to work with physically and mentally challenged patients. Because of her work at the Arkansas Children's Hospital, she has learned how to work with patients of all needs.

Most of all, she loves to work with children, and she devotes herself to providing healthy smiles for life. Dr. Emily is a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas