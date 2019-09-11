Dr. Andrew Burriss, or Dr. Andrew, is a 2009 graduate of The Ohio State University. He graduated from the University Of Tennessee College of Dentistry in 2013. Following graduation he worked for two years in private practice in Collierville, Tennessee.
He then completed a residency in pediatric dentistry at Bon Secours St. Mary’s of Richmond. While he was there, he gained an appreciation for the importance of education for the prevention of dental disease in children. He also received the skills necessary to care for special needs patients.
Dr. Andrew looks forward to working with children every day and wants to give every child the foundation for long-lasting healthy smile for years to come. Dr. Andrew is a native of Collierville, TN.
Andrew Burriss, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
