Dr. Brian grew up in Little Rock and went to the University of Arkansas where he received his Bachelors degree. He then went on to Dental School at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and then he completed his residency at Baylor College of Dentistry.
Dr. Brian moved back to Northwest Arkansas because he fell in love with the area during college and has been amazed with the amount of growth and development since then. He loves all of the outdoor activities, but what really drove his decision was being close to his beloved Razorbacks. Go Hogs! He moved back to NWA with his newly married wife-Leah, and is excited to carry on the tradition of dentistry in his family, as both his father and brother practice dentistry in Arkansas.
Dr. Brian wanted to become a dentist because his father is a dentist so it was always on his mind growing up. He wanted to become a pediatric dentist because having the ability to meet the needs of many children really resonated with his heart. The combination of his love for dentistry and his passion for serving kids and their families lead him down the path of becoming a pediatric dentist!
Brian Platt, DDS – Pediatric Dentist
Dr. Brian grew up in Little Rock and went to the University of Arkansas where he received his Bachelors degree. He then went on to Dental School at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and then he completed his residency at Baylor College of Dentistry.