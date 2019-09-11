Jeffrey D. Rhodes, DDS, MS – Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Jeffrey D. Rhodes, or Dr. J, is a 1984 graduate of Austin College in Sherman, TX. He graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry in 1988. Then, he completed specialty training in pediatric dentistry in 1990. He has completed specialty fellowships at Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
While at Baylor College of Dentistry he published research in growth
and development of young children’s faces. In addition, he has taught
dental students at Baylor College of Dentistry, and is now teaching
pediatric dental residents at Jordan Valley Community Center in Springfield, MO.
His special interests lie in the growth and development of children’s smiles. He is passionate about ensuring children receive education on how to have healthy, beautiful smiles for life.
Dr. J is also active in the community, serving on many boards, such as the Corporate Leadership Council of the Walton Arts Center. He grew up in Dallas, but has been coming to Northwest Arkansas his whole life to visit family.
