Smile Shoppe Core Values

Our Core Values

The dental industry is all about teeth, right? Wrong! At least not at Smile Shoppe Pediatric Dentistry. We focus on the whole patient and not simply the teeth. Since we know we are working with the future leaders and difference-makers of the world, we have made it our mission to inspire the next generation of confident smiles.



We have identified six core values to help us achieve our mission everyday. Our Core Values are exemplified each day in the four walls of our offices but also in our communities away from our workplace.





We put the patient’s needs first.

We will provide quality care for our patients no matter their social or financial status and treat all with respect and loving care. Additionally, we will defer to the psychological needs of the child above getting a specific procedure accomplished. We will live by looking for real needs of patient/parent and not focus only on the dental procedure scheduled. | Based on Matthew 25:40



We have integrity in all areas of life.

We do the right thing even though it may not be the easiest.



We are an honest and authentic team.

With each and every patient, family, associate and business decision we will do the right thing even though it may not be the easiest or most profitable. We will have the diligence to do what we say we will do, when we say will do it. By this example, we will hold ourselves and others to be accountable in the same manner. We will live by being authentic, courageous, and with high integrity. We will create a culture of ruthless compassion, honest discussion (even when we disagree) and courageous action without regard for personal discomfort when fighting for acting, speaking and being with high integrity. | Based on Proverbs 27:17 and 2 Corinthians 8:21



We approach every day with a positive attitude.

Valuing input and the individual talents from all team members to arrive at the best solution for our business, patients and associates. Being and acting in a way that expresses those solutions. Work together as a team. We make our disagreements known in private and our unity shines in public. We do not allow factions to develop or favoritism to exist. | Based on Romans 12:4-6



We laugh hard, loud and often.

We don’t let our environment influence our enthusiasm. Rather, our enthusiasm influences our environment.



We always bring our best.

Strive for excellence in everything we do. Provide quality service and treatment for our patients and families, provide a quality working environment for our associates and upright and just relationships with our business associates. We give our best at all times. We push for optimal results and work to create high quality results in every facet of our interactions with our patients, families, team members and business partners. | Based on Colossians 3:23