Winners chosen for the Hershey Share S’mores Memories Contest

Congratulations to the winners of the Hershey’s Share S’mores Memories Contest and thanks to everyone who entered! Here are the winners:
Honeymoon S’mores
Submitted by Abby Schroeder of Siloam Springs
Jett and I just got married during on May 01 and left for our honeymoon right after. Our wedding and honeymoon both looked a lot different than we had originally planned, but we were able to look at the changes with excitement. Instead of a chapel filled with 300 people, we would have our immediate families, and that was really special to us. Instead of going to a tropical island, we made a trip to Colorado that we had always talked about in dating. While in Colorado, we went camping in the mountains. It was warm in the day, but freezing in the evenings. The first night, Jett pulled out the s’mores supplies and I lit up with excitement. We stood next to one another laughing and talking while making our s’mores and let me tell you, one can learn a lot about a person when you make s’mores together. For example, roasted marshmallow or burnt marshmallow? How much of the Hershey’s bar do they like? I like 2 squares and he likes the entire half per s’more. Do you try to eat it cleanly or do you go all in? S’mores bring people together and we’re the best surprise on our honeymoon.
Baby’s 1st S’more
Submitted by Elsie Lake of Cave Springs
Our family has spent lots of time together outside during this period of physical distancing! We’ve loved going on walks, hikes, playing in our yard, eating meals outside and of course sitting around our fire pit with tasty s’mores in hand!
Corgi S’mores
Submitted by Emilie Czarnikow of Bentonville
We have been spending quality time outside using our fire pit to roast hot dogs and s’mores. Nothing better than quarantined family time outside. We love s’mores!
Sweet Memories
Submitted by Jennifer Victory of Alma
This is a •SWEET• memory we have made. This picture is of my {then} boyfriend, {now} husband exactly 5 years ago. The youngest in red has cystic fibrosis, so we have had to keep our distance in hopes to keep all of the babies healthy and virus free. We are hoping that this pandemic is over soon, so that we can recreate this picture and make some more memories, and include their little sister in the next picture!
Camp S’mores
Submitted by Jodie Gardisser of Springdale
Our family enjoys being outdoors more than anything, so we find ourselves making traditional firepit s’mores that are the absolute best!
Solar S’mores Family Activity
Submitted by Kevin Rudulph of Bentonville
We used some tin foil, a cardboard box and the power of the sun to make Solar Smores!
S’mores Saturday
Submitted by Kristi McKown of Springdale
I have enjoyed doing little things for my family during this season! Working from home + online school for a high school senior! We love s’mores & when I saw that s’mores Saturday was a “thing”, I didn’t hesitate to order our supplies via online grocery shopping!! We love our fire pit & back porch time is the best!
Jagger and Joe BFF
Submitted by Lenna Harmon of Lowell
The boys are best friends, they love Cook-Out and s’mores