Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Live Streams 📺
Local News
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
BestReviews
Top Stories
Man from Springfield working as a teacher in China sentenced for sexually exploiting students
Top Stories
Gabby Petito disappearance: Timeline of road trip with boyfriend, search
Video
Fayetteville man arrested in connection to Kelley Street shooting
Dr. Pepper Snap of the Day Winner: Friday, September 17, 2021
Video
Prosecutor charges former Lonoke Co. deputy in shooting death of Hunter Brittain
Weather
NWA 7 Day Forecast ☀️
RV 7 Day Forecast ☀️
Interactive Radar ⛈️
Weather Live Stream 🎦
Weather Cameras 📹
Allergy Report 🤧
Viewer Weather Photos 🖼️
Weather Blog 📝
Weather 101 👨🏫
Energizer Super Weather Kid 🐰
Download Our Weather App 📱
Weather Guests 👨👩👧👦
Weather Radios 📻
WeatherCall 📞
Closings and Delays 🏫
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
SEC Weekly Scoreboard
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Silver Star Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
The Big Game
National Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Razorback MGolf Climbs to #14
Top Stories
Arkansas Softball Releases 2021 Fall Schedule
Arkansas Tries to Advance to 3-0 on Saturday Against Georgia Southern
Week 3 SEC Picks, Networks, Kickoff Times Including Georgia Southern at Arkansas
3 Thoughts From Sam Pittman as Georgia Southern Game is Next
Contests
Ultimate Tailgate Contest
Dr. Pepper Snap Of The Day
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Golden Apple🍏
2021 Dr Pepper Arkansas College Tuition Giveaway
Community
Back to Class
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar🗓️
Doing Good
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
Frontline Fighters
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week🐾
Summer Staycation🌞
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
Voices of Courage
Weird News
Sponsored Content Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Summer Staycation🌞
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Bike.POC Plans Solidarity Ride & More
Video
Top Stories
The Down Syndrome Connection – How to “Step Up” Your Support
Video
Top Stories
Adventures in the Ozarks: Coler Mountain Bike Preserve
Video
Greedy Goats & Yoga; Killer Clowns; the Mixtapes HogTown – Happening in NWA
Video
Experience an Overnight Safari Getaway at Turpentine Creek
Video
International Festival Comes to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
Video
Advice Network
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
NWA Urology
Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas
Solera Dental Spa
Washington Regional’s Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Snap of the Day
Dr. Pepper Snap of the Day Winner: Friday, September 17, 2021
Video
News App
Weather App
Trending Stories
Timeline of Gabby Petito disappearance: What we know
Video
Arkansas Tries to Advance to 3-0 on Saturday Against Georgia Southern
Prosecutor charges former Lonoke Co. deputy in shooting death of Hunter Brittain
Video
Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots
Former Northwest Arkansas educator pleads guilty to sexually touching teen girls
Video