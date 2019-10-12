2019-20 Hoop Hogs player profile: Sophomore forward Reggie Chaney

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks are thin on the frontline –both in size and in available scholarship big men — but there is potential in returning sophomore forward Reggie Chaney (6-8, 222) who appears to be the best bet to fill in the production void left by Daniel Gafford’s departure for the NBA following the 2018-19 season.

Chaney is the second of 12 scholarship Hoop Hogs to be highlighted as a lead-up to the 2019-20 season.

What we already know: Chaney played in all 34 games as a freshman, starting twice and averaging 16.3 minutes, 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 55.3% from the field (83-of-150) … Chaney’s per-40-minute numbers really popped — 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks — and with Gafford no longer on the team Chaney gave, perhaps, a fore-shadowing of things to come by scoring a career-high 14 points (on 7-of-9 field goals) to go with 5 rebounds, a career-high 7 blocks, and 2 assists in 28 minutes to help the Razorbacks to an 84-72 win at Providence in the postseason NIT in March … in that game, Arkansas abandoned a traditional post-up presence while pulling all five players out to the perimeter to space the floor while maximizing athleticism and quickness advantages over the Friars, and Chaney flourished in that game-plan … in the Red-White game last weekend, Chaney was the game’s leading scorer as he finished with 19 points, most of which resulted from quick, decisive drives to the basket.

What to look for in ’19-20: Chaney stands to benefit by having Musselman’s pace-and-space offense to operate in as a veteran and capable 5-guard lineup looks for a consistent frontline complement in pick-and-roll, slip-before-pick, and even pick-and-pop scenarios … on the flip side, Musselman’s offensive system is known for minimizing turnovers while creating close-range shots and free throw opportunities, so Chaney must cut down on turnovers (he committed 46 mostly happy-feet giveaways in ’18-19) while raising his percentage on freebies (only 17-of-33 at the free throw line last season for 51.5%) … adding a consistent mid-range shot — he popped a nice fadeaway from 15 feet in the Red-White game last weekend — would further advance his ability to keep defenders guessing while creating more driving opportunities … Chaney’s biggest value may be what he brings as a rebounder and rim-protector — two areas he has shown volume in production … a source familiar with Arkansas’s workouts, conditioning, and limited practices in the spring and summer said Chaney had made “significant strides” in development and that his understanding of nuances in footwork, spacing, timing, etc. had “improved” — all of which appeared to be validated by Chaney’s performance in the Red-White game.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks about Reggie Chaney (following Red-White game played on Oct. 5): “Reggie’s done a really good job. I thought running the floor … He’s done a really good job of playing within himself, and then late in the game there were some plays run for him in the post as well. Which didn’t really happen the first part of the game. Towards the end of the game we started looking for Reggie a little bit in the post to see what he could do. He made a great up-and-under move on one of our plays called ‘deep punch’ and had some good patience. Reggie’s going to be a big key to who we are … because Reggie’s really strong, he’s really athletic, and as we go against SEC frontlines we’re going to need Reggie to play really well. You hope that a player going into his sophomore year feels a little bit more comfortable. He’s been through SEC play before and he should have a better year than he did last year.”

Projection: Starter with potential for down-the-road All SEC honors.

Linked below are Twitter highlights from Reggie Chaney’s 19-point outing in the Red-White game played Oct. 5, plus his preseason interview from late September …

