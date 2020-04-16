Arkansas Athletics Set To Host Wooo Pig Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas Athletic Department is set to put on Wooo Pig Weekend, hosting several virtual events and creating engaging challenges for its fans. The fun will kick off Friday, April 24 and will run through Sunday, April 26.

“As everyone continues to do their part in helping combat the spread of COVID-19, this is a great opportunity to bring all Razorbacks together even as we physically remain apart,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “This special weekend gives all Razorback fans a chance to re-live some great moments in our history, while creating new memories with family members. Nothing brings together our state quite like the Razorbacks! We are truly One Razorback. Now more than ever, it is important we rally together to support each other, our state and all those in the Razorback Nation.”

The weekend of events will start Friday night at 6:30 p.m. CT, as the Razorback Baseball Facebook account will feature a live broadcast of Arkansas’ 2015 SEC Tournament game against then-No. 4 Florida. Fans will be able to re-live one of the most memorable SEC Tournament games in Arkansas baseball history. The Hogs and Gators battled in a classic that featured several lead changes and a wild ninth inning after a 9:34 p.m. start, setting the stage for some patented Hogs After Dark magic at the Hoover Met. Jackson Lowery, Joe Serrano, Andrew Benintendi, Tyler Spoon and Bobby Wernes made this one a night to remember for Hog fans across the country.

On Saturday, Arkansas Athletics will seek to connect its fans all over the world, tasking Razorbacks everywhere to take part in the Virtual #ONEHogCall Challenge at 7 p.m. CT. All fans will have to do is go outside in their favorite gameday gear, call those Hogs loud and proud, and post the video to Twitter using the #ONEHogCall hashtag. Arkansas Athletics will select a few of its favorites as winners, and those lucky individuals will win tickets to a Razorback Football home game.

Immediately following the Hog Call, Saturday night will be closed out by a live Facebook broadcast from the Razorback Football account featuring one of the great upsets in Arkansas sports history: the Razorbacks’ 50-48 win over No. 1 LSU in triple overtime back in 2007. Darren McFadden ran for 206 yards and three TDs while passing for another one in the regular season finale against the eventual national champions. The broadcast will start at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The winners of the Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, which will be accepting submissions from Monday, April 20 through Saturday, April 25, will be announced on Sunday, April 26. To enter, all fans have to do is draw their Razorback-themed masterpiece, post a picture on Twitter and tag @ArkRazorbacks. Arkansas Athletics’ art inspectors will select the top four, followed by a fan vote on Sunday to decide the winner. Finalists will each win four tickets to a Razorback Football home game, while the winning artist will win four tickets and four pregame sideline passes to a Razorback Football home game, while also receiving a signed football from Head Coach Sam Pittman.

On top of it all, Wooo Pig Weekend will also kick off the ninth-annual HOGSPY Awards, which will take place virtually this year. During the week of April 27, Arkansas Athletics will celebrate the best-of-the-best in athletics, academics, leadership and community service. HOGSPY award nominations are submitted by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, coaches and staff. Winners will be determined by a vote of selected groups for each award, with finalists announced in the near future. Stay tuned to Arkansas’ Athletic Department social media platforms and ArkansasRazorbacks.com as the winners are unveiled.