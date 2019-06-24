Arkansas Draws Kansas State In Big 12/SEC Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball will play Kansas State in this year’s edition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the league office announced Monday, June 24. The Razorbacks will play in the Challenge for the sixth time, and currently sport a 2-3 all-time record.

The Hogs and the Wildcats will square off for just the sixth time, and the ‘Cats currently own a 3-2 advantage in the all-time series. However, Arkansas has never lost to K-State at home, going a perfect 2-0, including a 60-58 win in the teams’ most recent meeting (12/02/09).

Kansas State is coming off of a solid season, as they went 21-12 and 11-7 in the Big 12. The ‘Cats parlayed that success into a NCAA Tournament berth, returning to the Big Dance after advancing to the third round of the 2018 WNIT the season before. The Wildcats will return their leading scorer from a season ago, as senior Peyton Williams, who averaged 15.8 points per game, is back for her senior season. The First-Team All-Big 12 selection powered Kansas State last season, and will present a challenge for the Hogs down on the block.

The first 10-game Big 12/SEC Challenge slate came back in 2016, and the Big 12 held a slight advantage, taking six of the games. The conferences split the games, 5-5, in both 2017 and in 2018.

The complete Challenge schedule is below:

2019 Big 12/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge Schedule

Wednesday, December 4

Georgia at Baylor

Thursday, December 5

Iowa State at Alabama

Ole Miss at Texas Tech

Saturday, December 7

LSU at Oklahoma

Auburn at TCU

Kansas State at Arkansas

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M

Sunday, December 8

Texas at Tennessee

West Virginia at Mississippi State

Florida at Kansas

The remainder of the Razorbacks’ schedule will be released as soon as it becomes final. Fans can purchase their season tickets here.