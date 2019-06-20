Arkansas freshman guard Justice Hill enters transfer portal, plus more Hogs roster moves

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Justice Hill is considering a transfer out of the Razorbacks program, and he announced via Twitter on Thursday that he entered his name in the transfer portal and will explore options with the Razorbacks football program.

Hill will consider basketball and football opportunities at other schools, too, according to sources.

Hill (5-11 point guard, Little Rock Christian Academy) will have four years of playing eligiblity in both sports. He’s considering options at other high-major / power-5 programs, including schools in the SEC.

After being committed to Arkansas and the previous coaching staff since the end of his freshman season (2015-16) at LRCA, Hill signed with the Hoop Hogs in the mid-November early period in 2018. He graduated high school in December and joined the ’18-19 Hogs in January as Arkansas entered SEC play, but while he took classes and practiced with the team he did not compete in games and used the spring semester as a redshirt period with ’19-20 targeted as the starting point of his playing career.

Although he did not play basketball as a senior at LRCA in ’18-19, Hill did earn MVP honors while leading the Warriors’ football team to the 5A state title over powerhouse Pulaski Academy. He was also honored as the Gatorade Arkansas High School Football Player of the Year in 2018.

As a junior at LRCA in ’17-18, Hill averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 steals, and 4.0 rebounds per game in what turned out to be his final season on the basketball court with the Warriors. Hill was the starting point guard playing up with the Joe Johnson Hawks grassroots program in both 2016 and 2017, and he became a three-year starter for the Hawks in the spring/summer of 2018 just prior to his senior year at LRCA.

The last competitive, real-game basketball that Hill played was during the Las Vegas Fab 48 event in late July 2018.