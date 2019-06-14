Arkansas Plays Host to Talented Running Back Jordon Simmons, Quarterback Carlos Del Rio

By Otis Kirk

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern Class of 2020 running back Jordon Simmons took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Thursday.

Simmons, 5-11, 184, tweeted about the visit on Thursday night.

As a junior, Simmons rushed 119 times for 1,107 yards and 17 touchdowns including five games topping the century mark in rushing. He also added 23 receptions for 373 yards and five touchdowns.

Arkansas offered him on Jan. 27. Other SEC offers are from Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Among the non-SEC offers are from such schools as Florida State, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Louisville and others.

He has an impressive junior highlight video.

In addition, McEachern 2021 quarterback Carlos Del Rio, 6-3, 201, also visited as well. He also tweeted about the visit.

As a sophomore, Del Rio completed 156 of 273 passes for 2,138 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.