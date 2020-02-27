Arkansas Tops Tennessee, 86-69.

The Razorbacks have redeemed themselves.

Arkansas defeated Tennessee, 86-69, just a few weeks after the Volunteers handed them their worst loss of the season.

Arkansas got off to a fast start and rattled the Volunteers by forcing 10 turnovers in the first. More importantly, the Hogs were able to capitalize off those turnovers and picked up 18 points to help the Hogs take a 40-27 lead into halftime.

Tennessee came out swinging in the 2nd half though and quickly cut Arkansas’ lead down to 4. Then the Hogs kicked it back into gear with about 13 minutes to play. Arkansas went on a 9-0 run and took a 56-45 lead with 11:41 left in the game. The Hogs never looked back.

This game gives the Razorbacks their 6th conference win of the season. But it was a major milestone for Arkansas’ Mason Jones.

Jones came into this game just 5 points shy of 1,000. The junior hit two free throws early in the 1st to put him over that mark and became the 44th Razorback to ever score 1,000 career points. Jones finished the game with 37 points, making it his 7th game of the year with more than 30 points.

Ethan Henderson also had a big game. The sophomore got his second career start tonight and made an immediate impact by making key blocks and getting 9 rebounds.

Arkansas has 3 more games left to play in the regular season. Next up, the Hogs will travel to Athens for a game against Georgia on Saturday.