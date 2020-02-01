Atwater Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Razorback and Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater has been added to the 2020 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He made it on the third try.

Atwater came to Arkansas as a quarterback but ended up an all SWC safety in 1986 and 1988 under Ken Hatfield. He lettered all four seasons and is a member of the Arkansas All Century team.

In ten seasons in the NFL Atwater was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times. He started in all 155 games he played for the Broncos including in Super Bowl XXXII.