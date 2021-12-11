Skip to content
Bowl Bound
Trelon Smith Talks 2021 Season, Undecided on Future and Excited For Outback Bowl
PTN Bowl Extra: Defense very confident behind their leader Montaric Brown
Video
PTN BOWL EXTRA: Penn State’s New DC Manny Diaz
Video
KJ Jefferson Hoping Younger Wide Receivers Step up in Bowl Game, Credits O-line For Success
PTN Bowl Extra: Run Hogs Run!
Video
More Bowl Bound Headlines
Sam Pittman Talks Linebacker Situation, Recruiting With Some Unknowns Going Forward
PTN BOWL EXTRA: Bowl practices ramping up for Hogs
Video
PTN BOWL EXTRA: How to Game Plan Without Treylon Burks
Video
Arkansas’ Offense Could Look Somewhat Different in Outback Bowl Due to Treylon Burks’ Absence
Two Possibilities to Replace Vito Calvaruso for Outback Bowl, Sam Pittman Pleased With Special Teams
PTN BOWL EXTRA: Who Mike Irwin believes will step up at WR
Video
John Ridgeway Makes Most of One Season at Arkansas
James Franklin Has Lots of History With Bowl Games
PTN Bowl Extra: Coaches Respect The Opponent
Video
PTN Bowl Extra: Coaching connections intertwine Arkansas and Penn State
Video
