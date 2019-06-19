Brown Named a Bowerman Finalist!

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Janeek Brown continues to add to her resume as the sophomore became only the second Bowerman Finalist in women’s program history as announced by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) Wednesday afternoon.
Brown is one of three finalists for The Bowerman which is in its 11th season of recognizing the top collegiate male and female student-athletes of the track and field season. Joining Brown on the finalists’ list are Yanis David of Florida and Sha’Carri Richardson of LSU. Brown is the third Razorback to be named a finalist for the award in Arkansas Track & Field history joining Tina Sutej (’11) and Jarrion Lawson – the 2016 men’s award winner.
The laundry list of accolades for Brown during the 2019 season includes SEC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, All-America and All-Southeastern Conference honors. She was the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week during the outdoor season, and during the year was named the SEC Track Athlete of the Week on multiple occasions.
The Kingston, Jamacia, native became the first 100-meter hurdle national champion in Arkansas program history with her victory at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas. During the 2019 campaign, Brown also set indoor and outdoor Arkansas top-10 marks in the high hurdles with an indoor 60-meter hurdle No. 2 time of 7.95 – two tenths of a second off Payton Chadwick’s school record mark – and an outdoor school record of 12.40 in the 100-meter hurdles that tied for the second-fastest mark in NCAA history in the event.
Prior to her national championship finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Brown had lost only once during the 2019 outdoor season in the 100-meter hurdles, taking second place in the final at Texas Relays during her opening meet of the season. Brown also concluded the 2019 NCAA season as the only woman in collegiate history to record four performances of 12.57 or better in a single season.
The Bowerman Voters will receive ballots listing each of the finalists and must rank them by first, second and third choice. First-place votes will receive three points, second place will notch two, and third will receive one point. The finalist with the highest point total will be declared the winner. Finalists for The Bowerman were chosen by the Bowerman Advisory Board based on performances recorded during the indoor and outdoor 2019 track and field seasons. Only performances through the conclusion of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships were used in consideration.
Past finalist of The Bowerman on the women’s side are:
2009
Winner: Jenny Barringer, Colorado
Finalist: Destinee Hooker, Texas
Finalist: Porscha Lucas, Texas A&M
2010
Winner: Queen Harrison, Virginia Tech
Finalist: Lisa Koll, Iowa State
Finalist: Blessing Okagbare, UTEP
2011
Winner: Jessica Beard, Texas A&M
Finalist: Kimberlyn Duncan, LSU
Finalist: Tina Sutej, Arkansas
2012
Winner: Kimberlyn Duncan, LSU
Finalist: Brigetta Barrett, Arizona
Finalist: Brianne Theisen, Oregon
2013
Winner: Brianna Rollins, Clemson
Finalist: Brigetta Barrett, Arizona
Finalist: Kori Carter, Stanford
2014
Winner: Laura Roesler, Oregon
Finalist: Sharika Nelvis, Arkansas State
Finalist: Courtney Okolo, Texas
2015
Winner: Jenna Prandini, Oregon
Finalist: Kendra Harrison, Kentucky
Finalist: Demi Payne, Stephen F. Austin
2016
Winner: Courtney Okolo, Texas
Finalist: Keturah Orji, Georgia
Finalist: Raven Saunders, Ole Miss
2017
Winner: Raevyn Rogers, Oregon
Finalist: Maggie Ewen, Arizona State
Finalist: Keturah Orji, Georgia
2018
Winner: Keturah Orji, Georgia
Finalist: Maggie Ewen, Arizona State
Finalist: Sydney McLaughlin, Kentucky