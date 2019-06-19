Brown Named a Bowerman Finalist!

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Janeek Brown continues to add to her resume as the sophomore became only the second Bowerman Finalist in women’s program history as announced by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) Wednesday afternoon.

Brown is one of three finalists for The Bowerman which is in its 11th season of recognizing the top collegiate male and female student-athletes of the track and field season. Joining Brown on the finalists’ list are Yanis David of Florida and Sha’Carri Richardson of LSU. Brown is the third Razorback to be named a finalist for the award in Arkansas Track & Field history joining Tina Sutej (’11) and Jarrion Lawson – the 2016 men’s award winner.

The laundry list of accolades for Brown during the 2019 season includes SEC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, All-America and All-Southeastern Conference honors. She was the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week during the outdoor season, and during the year was named the SEC Track Athlete of the Week on multiple occasions.

The Kingston, Jamacia, native became the first 100-meter hurdle national champion in Arkansas program history with her victory at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas. During the 2019 campaign, Brown also set indoor and outdoor Arkansas top-10 marks in the high hurdles with an indoor 60-meter hurdle No. 2 time of 7.95 – two tenths of a second off Payton Chadwick’s school record mark – and an outdoor school record of 12.40 in the 100-meter hurdles that tied for the second-fastest mark in NCAA history in the event.

Prior to her national championship finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Brown had lost only once during the 2019 outdoor season in the 100-meter hurdles, taking second place in the final at Texas Relays during her opening meet of the season. Brown also concluded the 2019 NCAA season as the only woman in collegiate history to record four performances of 12.57 or better in a single season.

The Bowerman Voters will receive ballots listing each of the finalists and must rank them by first, second and third choice. First-place votes will receive three points, second place will notch two, and third will receive one point. The finalist with the highest point total will be declared the winner. Finalists for The Bowerman were chosen by the Bowerman Advisory Board based on performances recorded during the indoor and outdoor 2019 track and field seasons. Only performances through the conclusion of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships were used in consideration.

Past finalist of The Bowerman on the women’s side are:

2009

Winner: Jenny Barringer, Colorado

Finalist: Destinee Hooker, Texas

Finalist: Porscha Lucas, Texas A&M

2010

Winner: Queen Harrison, Virginia Tech

Finalist: Lisa Koll, Iowa State

Finalist: Blessing Okagbare, UTEP

2011

Winner: Jessica Beard, Texas A&M

Finalist: Kimberlyn Duncan, LSU

Finalist: Tina Sutej, Arkansas

2012

Winner: Kimberlyn Duncan, LSU

Finalist: Brigetta Barrett, Arizona

Finalist: Brianne Theisen, Oregon

2013

Winner: Brianna Rollins, Clemson

Finalist: Brigetta Barrett, Arizona

Finalist: Kori Carter, Stanford

2014

Winner: Laura Roesler, Oregon

Finalist: Sharika Nelvis, Arkansas State

Finalist: Courtney Okolo, Texas

2015

Winner: Jenna Prandini, Oregon

Finalist: Kendra Harrison, Kentucky

Finalist: Demi Payne, Stephen F. Austin

2016

Winner: Courtney Okolo, Texas

Finalist: Keturah Orji, Georgia

Finalist: Raven Saunders, Ole Miss

2017

Winner: Raevyn Rogers, Oregon

Finalist: Maggie Ewen, Arizona State

Finalist: Keturah Orji, Georgia

2018

Winner: Keturah Orji, Georgia

Finalist: Maggie Ewen, Arizona State

Finalist: Sydney McLaughlin, Kentucky