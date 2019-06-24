Cappelen Earns PGA Tour Card

FAYETTEVILLE – Although he lost in a playoff at this past weekend’s Wichita Open, former Razorback Sebastian Cappelen has surpassed the 830-point threshold on the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly the Web.com Tour) standings. That “magic” 830 number is estimated to secure players a PGA TOUR card for next season.

Cappelen currently ranks ninth with 855 points on the Korn Ferry Tour Top 25. Those among “The 25” at season’s end will graduate to the PGA TOUR next season. He will join fellow Razorbacks David Lingmerth, Andrew Landry and Austin Cook on the PGA TOUR.

Cappelen started his final round at the Wichita Open two strokes back but birdied four of his first five holes on the back nine to reach 15-under. He then secured his spot in a five-way playoff by converting an impressive sand save on the 72nd-and-final hole. Cappelen was eliminated in the playoff after missing his 20-foot birdie putt.

“It’s with a big smile that I lose, for sure,” Cappelen said. “It’s special doing it here in Wichita. I love this tournament and I love coming back here. Hole 17 is the best hole on the tour. It’s so nice that a tournament knows how to put this on and gives us this experience.”

Ironically, Cappelen started his professional career in Wichita by winning his first event – the Air Capital Classic (now the Wichita Open) in 2014 – as a Monday qualifier. He was the first native of Denmark and just the second Monday qualifier to ever win on the tour. Overall, he has registered five top 10 finishes in Wichita in six years to be the tournament’s all-time money leader.

Cappelen won the REX Hospital Open earlier this month before finishing second at the Wichita Open this past weekend. He has five top 25 finishes and ranks ninth on “The 25” list.

Cappelen was a four-time All-America at Arkansas, three-time Team Europe member of the Palmer Cup, four-time All-SEC pick and the 2013 SEC Champion. He won four times while at Arkansas, adding 20 top-10 finishes, and holds the school record for lowest single-season scoring average (71.26 as a senior in 2013-14) as well as owning the program’s best career scoring average (71.80 from 2010-14).