Catching Up With Future Hog Hurler Nate Wohlgemuth

Owasso’s Nate Wohlgemuth is signed on to become a Razorback next season. The right-hander is one of the top pitchers in the state and is excited to join Dave Van Horn’s team.

Wohlgemurth says he’s also looking forward to reuniting with friends like Robert Moore, Arkansas second baseman, and future Razorback Cayden Wallace.

“Every single one of them are just like some of my best friends. The type of people you go and you don’t see for maybe six or seven months and then you see them, it’s like you saw them the other day. So we’ve always had that type of relationship. So that’s why I’m excited to get to Arkansas. When you’re around them all the time and they push you to be the best that you can be, I can’t imagine what type of baseball players we’ll be after we leave Arkansas.”

The Oklahoma native has already played in major league ballparks but is ready to face SEC caliber competition.

“Everybody talks about how the SEC is pretty much like playing pro ball,” says Wohlgemuth. “It’s like your first glance at facing pro hitters and facing pro arms. I mean it’s the closest you can get to the major leagues or pro ball as I should say, until you get there. So I’m excited and I’m excited to play in front of 10 and 12,000 fans each game so that’ll be awesome,”

But what should all those Hog fans count on seeing from Wohlgemuth when he takes the mound at Baum Walker Stadium?

​​”I’m a competitor. I’m a perfectionist, so everything I want to be perfect. So that gets in the way sometimes but also is a good thing to have. I don’t like to lose. So when I get there they better be expecting a lot of wins from me.”

To hear more from Wohlgemuth, watch the full interview above.