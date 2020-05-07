Catching Up With Future Razorback Khari Johnson

Khari Johnson, a three-star cornerback from Suffield Academy (Conn.), committed to play at Arkansas during his official visit.

“Fayetteville honestly, I’m a kid from the city but Fayetteville was pretty nice,” says Johnson. “I like the atmosphere, I like the vibe. Everyone was just so welcoming. I was overwhelmed by the whole experience. The coaches they acted very professional throughout the whole trip, didn’t force me into any decisions. It was just a really good experience.”

Johnson was one of the first scholarship offers for Sam Carter, Arkansas’ new cornerback coach. He says to see the Hogs staff travel to see him meant a lot.

“As an east coast kid, it’s pretty rare to get some love from down there. Respectively there’s a lot of good talent down there but just to see them come up here and the amount of stirring that I caused, they ended up offering me up here, but not just in Connecticut but back home in Boston too. It was amazing and it feels amazing. I feel really blessed.”

As for coach Carter, Johnson says he’s already taken on a mentor role in his life.

“I talk to him every day,” says Johnson. “We talk about everything like just life. He’s a really great guy but he expects a lot out of his players. He expects dedication and I’m just really excited to work with him because I feel like he can bring the best out of me.”

So what will we see from Johnson on the field?

“I think I bring a factor of fearlessness,” says Johnson. “Being able to play 100% no matter who’s out there. I have really good ball skills. I don’t really like to brag on myself but as a DB you’ve got to have some good ball skills. But that’s all I’ll say about myself. I’m a very humble competitor.”

To hear more from Johnson, watch the full interview above.