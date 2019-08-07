Chad Morris on Gerald’s Improvement: ‘I See a Difference in Dorian’

Fayetteville, AR-

The Hogs feel good about their depth at defensive line this year. They look like they’ll be able to rotate a lot of guys to keep guys fresh through the grind of the season, especially in the SEC. Arkansas’ first SEC Game is in week two at Ole Miss and this is season number two for Defensive End Dorian Gerald playing for Arkansas. He is a junior college transfer who had a few bright spots last season starting the final two games finishing the year with 21 tackles in 275 snaps. Simply put, much is expected from Gerald, who was a top 20 prospect out of junior college.

“Dorian is a guy who, what is it, he has 114 days left, whatever the season is,

his whole career has come down to the next 114 days… so, really challenging those guys, you gotta prepare every day as if it’s your last day because it is ticking down for them.

So I have seen a difference in Dorian,” Chad Morris said.

Gerald, out of Florence, South Carolina, had 2.5 tackles for loss last season. The Hogs open the season at home August 31st against Portland State at 3 p.m.