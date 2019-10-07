Chillin’ w/ the Coach: Full Interview with Andy Jackson

Story By Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Andy Jackson, who arrived at Arkansas in 2013 is looking to reach an NCAA Tournament for the 25th time as a Head Coach. In this interview with the leader of the Razorback Program, we learn a little more about Jackson’s second love in sports (basketball), and analytics.

Also, he explains how he balances the individual and team aspects in his sport.

Jackson says, while his team may lack a true star (as in a national title contender) this season, he likes the depth on his team.

The next tennis event on the Arkansas campus is the Legacy Bank NWA Tennis Series Sunday October 20th.