Chillin’ with Coach Harter: The Farmhouse Life

Goshen, AR-

For Razorback Legendary Coach Lance Harter, getting away from the sport of track and field just to decompress…well, that means a trip to the farmhouse. This spot in Goshen is in the works as Harter’s eventual point of retirement.

“My wife and I found this piece of property and this old house and we knew we wanted to have a project besides the project of coaching young women,” Harter said.

Lance coached the Razorbacks to the National Indoor and Outdoor Titles this past season, and while he prepares for the upcoming Cross Country season, he told us about his Northern California roots and why he loves the farm.



“My Grandparents had a chicken farm, raised some cattle on the side, we had horses, so it was kind of a destination for grandkids, a great place to play, run around,

have a great time, and I want to be able to offer that to my grandchildren as well,” Harter adds.

Whether it’s working on house projects or simply taking a walk down to the pond in his backyard feeding catfish, bass and bluegill, this is the ideal place for Harter.



“The white river literally goes underneath, there’s some cliffs there, that’s the edge of the white river and it cuts

through, and basically goes in to feed Beaver Lake,” Harter notes.

“In the summertime, you can hear the boats coming up and down the river, working their way into Beaver Lake.” Harter, who was also at the helm when Arkansas won the 2015 National Indoor Title and 2016 Outdoor Championship, calls this his sanctuary.

“Our job coaching is 24-7,

year round.

If we can steal a week away,

the one week we do get away is at Christmas,” Harter said.

Outside of a two week quiet period per NCAA Rules, recruiting is ‘open season.’ That’s why Harter takes full advantage when he gets time like this, reflecting on his career that started at Arkansas in 1990.

“I appreciate it every single day. When you do get a chance to come out here, you understand, we’re truly blessed.”