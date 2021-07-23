Cleveland Indians change team name to ‘Guardians’

Sports

by: Darcie Loreno,

Posted: / Updated:

A general view Progressive Field prior to a game between the Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers on April 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians are now the Guardians.

The team announced the new name Friday in a video narrated by Tom Hanks highlighting the history of Cleveland. Guardians is a nod to the statues along the city’s Hope Memorial Bridge.

The organization announced in December that it would be changing its name for the first time since 1915 after years of controversy and recent pressure from Major League Baseball.

Over the last several months, the Indians met with fans and community leaders, resulting in a list of nearly 1,200 potential names.

The club said it had three main themes for a new name: preserving Cleveland baseball history, uniting the community and connecting to the city of Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

