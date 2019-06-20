Connor Noland Opts to Concentrate on One Sport

By Otis Kirk

Connor Noland has opted to leave the football program so he can concentrate on baseball at Arkansas.

Noland, a true freshman from Greenwood, made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

Noland spent his freshman season playing both sports. In football, Noland played in four games and thus preserved his redshirt status. In four games, including one start, he completed 21 of 42 passes for 255 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. In his one start, Arkansas defeated Tulsa 23-0 when he was 10 of 16 passing for 124 yards, a touchdown and interception.

He enjoyed much more success in baseball. Noland earned a spot in the starting rotation including starting pitcher in the final College World Series game against Texas Tech. Noland finished 3-5 with an earned run average of 4.02.

In 20 appearances, including 19 starts, Noland pitched 78.1 innings, allowing 73 hits, 35 earned runs, 14 walks and 55 strikeouts.

At Greenwood, Noland helped lead the Bulldogs to a state title his senior year in both football and baseball.

Arkansas has added two graduate transfers at quarterback since the 2018 season. Senior Ben Hicks transferred in from SMU and junior Nick Starkel from Texas A&M.

Noland was on football scholarship at Arkansas.