Curl More Vocal In Junior Season

Fayetteville, AR-

With 22 starts combined in only two years on the Hill, Kamren Curl is more of a focal point in the Secondary this season. He’s embracing that role after finishing fourth on the team in tackles with 53 last year.

“I have been the leader by example. But I have been working on being a more vocal leader this summer. Coach Morris told me he wanted to be more of a vocal leader. So that is what I have been working on,” Curl said.

While Curl holds down the strong safety spot, Joe Foucha works at free safety, and he has a lot of respect for Kam, who also had a quarterback hurry and forced fumble in 2018.

“He is a very special leader to the whole secondary because he has the most experience. You know he knows what he is doing. Each day it is rare that you are going to catch him slipping, you know deep or anything like that,” Foucha said.

Curl started all but one game as a freshman at cornerback in 2017 before moving to safety last season. Redshirt Sophomore Cornerback Jarques McClellion is impressed by Kam’s progress.

“With Kam just being here and playing as a freshman as well, he grew a lot. He is starting to talk more. He is starting to communicate way way better. I appreciate him and love him as a safety,” McClellion notes.

The Hogs open the year August 31st at home against Portland State.