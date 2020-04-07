Eric Musselman Brings Life Back to Arkansas Basketball

Eric Musselman is a man of the people.

In just one year, Musselman has been able to bring new life to the Arkansas basketball program. Not only is he winning games and packing Bud Walton Arena, but he’s become ingrained in the community.

He understands that his job goes beyond the basketball court.

Musselman knows the importance of fan support and how it impacts the program and the Razorback brand. Whether it be visiting sororities and fraternities, supporting other Arkansas athletics or making videos for social media, Musselman has always worked to connect with fans.

Clearly, his efforts have paid off.

Arkansas played in front of a sold out crowd multiple times this past season and he’s created a brand of basketball that’s inviting to recruits. By putting himself out there and doing things many other coaches wouldn’t do, Musselman has shown that basketball at Arkansas is fun. Pair that with his teams success on the court, and it’s easy to understand why athlete would want to play for him.

I think Arkansas athletics director, Hunter Yurachek, said it best. Eric Musselman has, “made it cool to come play basketball at Arkansas again.”