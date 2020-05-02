Former Hogs Eat Their Way to Over $50,000 in Donations

Former Arkansas football players Nick Brewer and Grant Cook have teamed up to take on multiple eating challenges in order to raise money for Arkansan’s affected by the Coronavirus.

It all started with Brewer doing the McDonalds challenge solo. To his surprise, Brewer was able to raise over $14,000. Then he and Cook devoured an impressive amount of food from Sassy’s Red House before their most recent challenge of eating 10 meals from 10 local restaurants.

Through all three of the eating challenges, both Brewer and Cook have raised over $54,000 in donations.

All of the funds raised are being distrusted throughout the Northwest Arkansas area with money going towards catering meals for frontline workers, providing financial assistance for impacted bartenders and waitstaff, funding for the Fayetteville Public Schools “Outback Program” and random cash tips.

If you would like to get involved, Brewer is still collecting donations via Venmo (@ngbrew62).