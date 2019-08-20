Gunter Thrives, Works with First Unit Offense

Fayetteville, AR-

Grayson Gunter was expected to get more work, now in his fourth year in the program. That’s going up a notch with Arkansas’ Returning Leader in TD Catches and receptions, C.J. O’Grady, out for roughly one more week recovering from a knee sprain.

“Obviously being a (redshirt) junior this year, stepping up into that upper classman role…C.J. going down, and it’s been an opportunity to step up. We’ve had a lot of guys step up in our room. I’ve stepped up and it’s really amplified playing in our room,” Gunter said.

Whether it was the Bret Bielema era or the current era with Chad Morris at the helm, the Hogs felt good about Gunter’s potential. Now, as Grayson’s tight ends coach points out, the praise is at an all-time high for the Madison Mississippi native.

“Grayson has had a good camp. Best camp he’s had since he’s been here. He’s been playing with a lot of confidence and intensity, and I’m very pleased with where he’s at right now,” Barry Lunney Junior notes.

Up to 245 pounds (after playing at 237 last year), Gunter is working on becoming more physical, and with more in-line blocking part of his overall game, Grayson is becoming more and more versatile. With Austin Cantrell and Jeremy Patton no longer in the program, Gunter has emphasized his need to block better. Previously used mainly in passing situations, Gunter’s role has been expanded (he’s not isolated just to the ‘5 man’ receiver label).

For Gunter and the Hogs, Fall Camp continues with a scrimmage Wednesday. The season opener is August 31st at home against Portland State at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.