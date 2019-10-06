Hog Football Recruiting: Brady Ward Now Set to Visit in November, Plus Other Tidbits from Otis Kirk

Story By Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Dustin Fry (Arkansas O-Line Coach) visited Mobile, Alabama Native Brady Ward this past Friday and Ward will visit Arkansas November 2nd when the Hogs host Mississippi State.

He was gonna come for the Auburn game, but he has switched it to Mississippi State weekend and he’ll be joined that weekend by another kid from Alabama, Mike Harris who is from the same school (Phenix City)as Razorback A’Montae Spivey. This is a defensive back that Arkansas needs in the worst way… Mike Harris. But Brady Ward is getting back to him. He has a lot of options,” Hogville.net’s Otis Kirk said.

Elsewhere, Memphis, Tennessee Whitehaven has three players on the Arkansas radar. Linebacker Martavius French has already committed to the Hogs. Arkansas would like to land Bryson Eason. The question is Tamarion McDonald and whether he will get an Arkansas offer.

“They’ve offered Bryson Eason but they haven’t offered Tamarion McDonald. If they don’t, they’re probably not going to get him. Arkansas is going to have to decide, do they offer McDonnell, or do they not. And to stay in the game they may have to. So we’re gonna have this, and it’s not played out yet. It is still to be determined,” Kirk adds.

Other tidbits from our recruiting insider focus on a Carthage-Pleasant Grove recap that featured five Hog Recruits. Also, get news on QB Will Crowder, Savion Williams, and Lyrik Rawls.

