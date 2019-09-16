Hog Football Recruiting: RB Isaiah Jacobs, Linebackers from Memphis & Other Notes from Otis Kirk

By: Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

For an update on Hog Recruiting, here is our Q and A with Football Insider Otis Kirk:

(Drew Amman)

What’s up, back on the show, Otis is here…tell me about recruiting, Isaiah Jacobs really good running back from Owasso.

(Otis Kirk)

Barry Lunney and Jeff Traylor went to see him play Friday Night and they went to Broken Arrow and beat them 42-19 Owasso did, they are 3-and-0, he had 101 rushing yards. For the season he has 423 rushing yards four touchdowns on 56 carries, he didn’t have a reception Friday Night, but I think he has 8 catches for 91 yards and a TD. The big thing is and I’ve talked about him almost every week on here, he deserves it. Their first week out, they send two coaches there

to see him play and that’s Traylor the position coach, and Lunney recruits Oklahoma so that’s kind of how they arrived at those two going there, but you know he has Arkansas in his top five and will get over here to go to a game. It’s good to see him do well, with them there.

(Drew)

Martavius French,

Bryson Eason both big-time. What’s their status? French already committed to the Hogs.

(Otis)

Eason is down to Arkansas and Tennessee. Chavis and Ingram went down to see them Friday Night. They did lose to Brentwood Academy 17-14 at Brentwood, but that program is one of the best in the nation each year, but French and Eason. I talked to Kevin McPherson who went to see them play, he’s thinking okay, linebackers. They are grown men, they are 240 to 250 and this isn’t bring them in put weight on them, it may take awhile, these guys are grown men ready to help you now.

(Drew)

Connor Wood, what do you think of him? You were just dishing out high praise on this guy?

(Otis)

I talked to him last night and this morning, he knows Connor Limpert and went to the game yesterday, Wood went to a specialist camp in the summer. They were looking at film and he said Limpert has reallly helped him.

(Drew)

Torey Phillips, defensive end, has an offer from Arkansas.

(Otis)

Strange story, went to Joe T Robinson Freshman year, Hope his sophomore year and this year he’s at Pleasant Grove in Texarkana, is teammates with Landon Jackson, who I have written about and talked about on this show, big time defensive end who is a junior who Arkansas is also pursuing and offered just like everyone else in the country.

6’7 265, you knew it was gonna happen, it as just a matter of him finding the school where everything clicked, at Joe T if he had stayed there, but for whatever reason he decided, he moved. Last year at Hope they weren’t very good, didn’t get a lot of recognition, kind of lost in the transition there, but he’s not lost anymore.

(Drew)

Catrell Wallace, we close with him from Bryant. You’ll get a chance to see him, this guy is very athletic.

(Otis)

Yeah, I’ll see him and I’ll get out in Fayetteville if any fans in Northwest Arkansas

are looking to go to that game, and in two games they have outscored their opponents 80 to 14.

They beat Benton in the Salt Bowl 42-14, beat Bentonville West 38 to nothing

this past Friday Night, had a bye in between those two games.

(Drew)

Nice shirt, Hogville.net that's where you can go to see Otis' work, he has a lot of work there including Nick Starkel's performance Saturday.

(Otis)

Yeah we have football and basketball recruiting. Kevin is doing that on the basketball side.

(Drew)

