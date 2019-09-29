Hog Football Recruiting: Several on Arkansas’ Radar in Friday’s Texas Showdown at Pleasant Grove

Story: By Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

Our Recruiting Insider Otis Kirk dropped by the Pig Trail Nation Studio to talk about Friday’s battle at Pleasant Grove in the Lone Star State featuring several Hog Recruits. Arkansas has commitments from 2020 Carthage Athlete Kelvontay Dixon and Ty’kieast Crawford, an offensive tackle. Pleasant Grove has three Hog Recruits on the defensive front: Landon Jackson, Marcus Burris and Torey Phillips (all three are from the Class of 2021). Arkansas Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Jeff Traylor is expected to attend that game.

Elsewhere, Dustin Fry watched Hog Recruit, O-Lineman Garrett Hayes Friday. Hayes is from Athens, Texas and he has already visited Arkansas’ campus.

At wide receiver, Justin Stepp is keeping a close eye on 2021 Prospect Ketron Jackson who is from Royse City, Texas.

At Bentonville, Linebacker Cole Joyce helped his team force five turnovers in a win over Har-Ber. Joyce has already received offers from UCF and Tulsa among others.

In Owasso, Oklahoma, dynamic running back Isaiah Jacobs paced his team to a big win over Tulsa Union this past week.

