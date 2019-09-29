Hog Hoops Recruiting Report: McPherson on Powell’s Commitment & McBride’s Visit

Story: By Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson jumped right into the reasons why Duncan Powell fits Arkansas’ approach. The 6’7 recent Hog Commit, Class of 2021, from DeSoto, Texas, falls right in line with positionless basketball. McPherson says Powell ‘can step out to shoot the three, has great handles,’ and projects to succeed playing ‘mid-post or down around the basket.’ Powell, from Huntington Prep (WV), is expected to move back to DeSoto, McPherson adds. Powell is the first high school player to commit to Musselman during Musselman’s time as Arkansas Head Coach.

Elsewhere, Issac McBride, Arkansas’ 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year and a Kansas Transfer, visited Arkansas Friday. McBride is a sensational guard from Arkansas Baptist, who according to McPherson, plans to make three visits. McPherson calls him a volume shooter, but very efficient, as well.

Also, you can get Kevin’s thoughts on the Hogs’ exhibition game slated for October 20th at Bud Walton Arena facing Little Rock. That’s when Arkansas will unveil Nolan Richardson Court. Lastly, hear from Kevin on Arkansas’ media day this past week, including his take on graduate transfer Jeantal Cylla.