Hog Hoops Recruiting Report: Moody & Robinson Officially Visit the Hill

Fayetteville, AR-

Hogville.Net’s Kevin McPherson breaks down the latest in Hog Hoops Recruiting.

In this report, the headliners are top 100 in-state recruits Moses Moody (Little Rock) and KK Robinson (Bryant). Moody is a 6’6 shooting guard/wing, Robinson can play the ‘one or two.’ McPherson says they wanted to visit together and that visit went ‘great.’ McPherson also thinks Moody is down to Arkansas or Michigan for his decision, and for Robinson, Arkansas or Kansas.

Moody and Robinson are impressed by the Arkansas atmosphere and the way it ‘gets you ready for the pro level.’

