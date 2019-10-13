Hog Recruiting: Crawford Update, Plus Arkansas Offers McDonald & Williams

This week on our recruiting report with Otis Kirk, we discuss two offers Arkansas has sent out plus the de-commitment of Ty’Kieast Crawford.

Crawford, a 4-star offensive tackle, announced he’s reopening his recruitment following Arkansas’ 24-20 loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.

Kirk says, “That’s a blow I’m not going to sugar coat it. It’s obvious that’s a blow to them and he’s a good player. He’s going to be a very good player somewhere. I’ve said he’s one of the offensive lineman I think can go in to an SEC school and play as a true freshman on the offensive line and that’s not the case with everyone.”

The Razorbacks recently sent out offers to Tamarion McDonald and Ronald Williams.

To read more about McDonald and Williams, click HERE. Or watch the video above.