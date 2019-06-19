Hoop Hogs formally announce Hays Myers as special assistant to Eric Musselman

LITTLE ROCK — We first reported on April 28 that Hays Myers would eventually be named special assistant to Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, and on Wednesday the sports information department at Arkansas made the formal announcement of the hire via media release.

Myers followed Musselman to Arkansas from Nevada, and had assisted in coaching and recruiting roles for the Hogs while Musselman hired all of his three full-time assistant coaches.

FAYETTEVILLE – Hays Myers, who spent the last three seasons at Nevada, has been named special assistant to University of Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman.

Myers was a graduate assistant one season and worked the last two seasons as director of player development. His duties with the Wolf Pack included gathering and disseminating analytics, film exchange with opponents, preparation of film for opponent scouting for both coaches and players and one year as the academic liaison.

In his three years at Nevada, the Wolf Pack won at least 28 games each season, won three Mountain West regular-season titles, one conference tournament championship and made three appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a Sweet 16 run in 2018.

Myers joined the Wolf Pack staff after five years as a student manager for the LSU men’s basketball team. It was there, in 2014, Myers first crossed paths with Eric Musselman, who was an associate head coach with the Tigers. Myers worked directly with coach Musselman on preparing scouting reports.

Myers has worked with coaches such as David Patrick (head coach at UC Riverside) and Brendan Suhr (former Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks assistant coach). Myers also worked with several NBA players while at LSU, including the 2016 overall number one selection Ben Simmons and fellow first-rounder Jarrell Martin as well as second-round NBA picks Johnny O’Bryant and Jordan Mickey.

A native of Dallas, Myers graduated in May of 2016 from LSU with a degree in mass communication and two minors in sports studies and leadership development. He married the former Haleigh Wells on May 26, 2019.