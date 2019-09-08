Hoops Recruiting: McPherson talks Moore & Moody

On this weeks recruiting report, Kevin McPherson gives an update on Chris Moore and Moses Moody.

Moore (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, national No. 93 / 4-star prospect accoding to 247Sports.com) has been to The Hill for multiple unofficial visits. However, he has now set a date for his official visit. Moore’s upcoming OV to Arkansas will make him the first multiple official visitor from the high school ranks in Razorbacks history.

Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida) will be visiting Arkansas in October. Arkansas is currently one of Moody’s top 7 schools.

McPherson also discusses how the Arkansas coaching staff is about to hit the recruiting trail for about 6 months. Then he gives his take on Arkansas legend, Sidney Moncrief’s, induction in to the Hall of Fame.