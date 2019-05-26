Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
Live Streams 📺
Local News
I Love NWA 💞
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Top Stories
SEVERE WEATHER ISSUES: power outages, flooding, highways washed out, etc.
Top Stories
Storms damage homes, uproot trees in the Branson area
Video
Fire reported at Springdale strip mall
Arkansas governor to sign bill nullifying gun restrictions
Body lying on Bentonville street prompts shooting investigation
Weather
7 Day Forecast☀️
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Allergy Report🤧
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Download NWA Weather Authority App
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Basketball Challenge🏀
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Arkansas’ Pitching Rotation For LSU Series Taking Shape, Connor Noland Set to Return
Top Stories
Hogs Hitting Coach: Get On Base; Score Runs
ESPN’s Todd McShay Has Six From Arkansas Colleges Rated For NFL Draft
Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek Appointed To NCAA Football Oversight Committee
Bai Jobe Learning Football, Picking up Offers Along the Way Including Arkansas
Contests
Castle of Muskogee🏰Renaissance Festival Giveaway
Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda Staycation Sweepstakes
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Remarkable Women
Smoothies for a YEAR 🥤
Snapple Snap Of The Day
Survive the Storm Sweepstakes🌪️
Community
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Community Calendar🗓️
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Newsfeed Now
NWA Remarkable Women for 2021
Sponsored Content NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week🐾
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Voices of Courage
Weird News
Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
Adventures in Ozarks Giveaway🚴
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists Offer Prevention Tips & Treatment Options for your Neck & Back
Video
Top Stories
Get Moo-ving at the Cow Paddy Run
Video
Top Stories
Tech Gifts for Every Type of Mom
Video
Comedy Shows; A Streaming Performance for Kids; The Perfect Art for Mother’s Day – Happening in NWA
Video
Hot Topics: A New Captain America & Saturday Night Live to Get the Musk Treatment
Video
National Donate Life Month
Video
Advice Network
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
Genesis Care Cancer Care
NWA Urology
Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Indy 500
Simon says sweep: Pagenaud wins Indy 500
LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500
Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis walks Indy 500 red carpet
Video
4-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt: ‘The race is won in the last 50 laps’
Video
Driver Scott Dixon on approach to 103rd Indy 500
Video
More Indy 500 Headlines
Owner Sam Schmidt on importance of winning Indy 500
Video
IMS from vantage point of official flagman
Video
The people behind the famous bottle of milk at Indy 500
Video
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
Driver Ed Jones on pre-race ritual, planning for weather
Video
Spencer Pigot: ‘It takes perfect execution to have a chance at winning this race’
Video
WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal on 103rd Indy 500
Video
90-year-old yellow shirt working 50th Indy 500 at IMS
Video
Indy’s own Ed Carpenter in second spot in 103rd running of Indy 500
Video
Race fans show off their fashion at the 103rd Indy 500
Video
News App
Weather App