INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown to Indy is on!

We’ll have special live digital coverage ahead of the race, and it started today.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan and WTTV’s Chris Widlic broadcast from IMS with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay.

The 20-year-old started out the month of May at IMS by winning his first career IndyCar race: the GMR Grand Prix.

Now VeeKay turns his attention to running in his second Indianapolis 500. He’ll start in the front row with the pole-sitter Scott Dixon and Colton Herta.