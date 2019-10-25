Just a Thought: Adrio’s All in, Big Key to Arkansas’ Success

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

One of three seniors on the roster, Adrio Bailey is high-energy, and a high-riser who made both of his field goals attempted against Little Rock last Saturday, while knocking home all four of his free throws, as well, in Arkansas’ 79-64 exhibition win.

”I thought Adrio played really well, he played within himself, he did exactly what we asked, really good on dribble hand-offs, really good on throw and chases, where he caught the ball at the top of the key and swung it to one of our guards either right wing or left wing and chased that into a pick and roll,” First-Year Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman said.

It’s well-documented how the Hogs will be undersized this season, so all the more reason why it’s imperative for Adrio to ignite this team will hustle plays. Let’s face it, when the Hogs have an off-shooting night, they’ll have to make up for it in other areas. Bailey will be called upon, for example, to scrap and claw his way to steals, deflections, and rebounds. As for his role in the pace and space offense? “If he can play out on the floor and space the floor with his passing, his dribble hand-offs, and his ability to dribble drive against bigger, slower guys, that’ll certainly make our offense flow a lot better,” Musselman added.

Then there’s the leadership aspect. Off the court, Bailey has received praise from the SEC for his community service. On the court, Bailey and the Hogs had a chance to dance in Adrio’s first two seasons before Arkansas only reached the NIT last season. He can be a crowd-pleaser (rewind to the dazzling tip-in he had against the Trojans at Bud Walton Arena in the first half), and his role as a communicator in this program has never more important than now. He gave the Hogs a solid and efficient 18:14 on the floor against Little Rock (8 pts, four rebounds & three assists). Next challenge? Southwestern Oklahoma State Friday Night at seven at Bud Walton Arena to close the exhibition season.