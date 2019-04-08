Just a Thought: My Biggest Takeaway, Hogs Will Get Tougher Under Musselman

Fayetteville, AR-

This is a good hire for Arkansas. I thought it would be when Eric Musselman’s name surfaced last week. Frankly, the Razorbacks needed a change twelve days ago when they fired Mike Anderson. The Hogs needed new energy. Musselman is a hard-nosed guy. Arkansas will get tougher under the new Head Hog and that’s where you have to start in the current state of the SEC, a high-powered league that has experienced a rapid rise in the last three years. The Hogs will get better in the half-court under Musselman, they’ll clamp down defensively, and he will not allow the Hogs to rank at the bottom of the conference in rebounding. That part of Arkansas’ game was embarrassing to watch this season. Also, Arkansas will be more patient, and shot selection will improve.

I’m not here to say it’s going to happen overnight, but Arkansas is on the right path now. Musselman took over a 9-22 program at Nevada, and by year four, the Wolfpack danced to a third straight NCAA Tourney. At one point this season, Musselman led Nevada to a number five ranking.

Along with my point that you’ll see a tougher team, you’ll see guys develop quicker. It was glaring that that did not happen in Mike Anderson’s 8th year leading Arkansas. Musselman has been praised for his ability to teach and I believe it as he arrives with NCAA and NBA experience. So much of this is about fit. Well, fit goes hand-in-hand with trust. That starts in recruiting. Give Musselman a little time, and I expect he will build a team that can win in multiple ways. That goes back to style, and the Hogs needed that.

To close, just check out his energy. Just as Musselman sparked the fan base in Nevada, I think he’ll take an active role getting the game atmosphere back where it used to be at Bud Walton Arena.