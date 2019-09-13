Just a Thought: Run Game Needs to Shine, Especially This Saturday

By: Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

Starting fast this week against Colorado State, establishing the run game, will go a long way to show that Arkansas forgot about last Saturday (a loss that could linger, 31-17 at Ole Miss). The Rebels have improved their defense this year (going up was the only way to go since Ole Miss had the worst defense in the SEC last year), but 61 rushing yards from Arkansas is so unacceptable. How do you go from 204 yards on the ground in week one hosting Portland State to just 61 in week two at Ole Miss? Sure, I’m talking about a Big Sky Opponent compared to an SEC Opponent, but let’s start here: Chad Morris at his Monday Press Conference summing it up:

“We have to create our identity. We have to be able to run the football. That’s number one, it always starts with running the football and creating explosive plays,” Morris said.

Rakeem Boyd clearly is the top running back for the Hogs (had 114 rushing yards against Portland State). Collectively at Ole Miss, you have to cringe looking at the Arkansas stat line (this only takes into account Hog Running Backs):

Boyd: 17 carries, 67 yds

Devwah Whaley: 2 carries, 2 yds

Chase Hayden: 1 carry, -6 yds

First of all, Whaley is a senior and Hayden is a junior, and this is where the Hogs stand after week two:

“Rakeem is running with more confidence right now than those other two guys. He is able to lower his shoulder and be his own blocker sometimes. I think the biggest thing with those guys (Hayden and Whaley) is getting them more confident. They’ve played a lot of ball. We’ve got to get them more confident, try to get them more reps in practice and try to bring A’Montae (Spivey) along as well,” Offensive Coordinator Joe Craddock said.

Craddock added that the Offensive Line needs to be more consistent making holes for those guys. That’s still a work in progress getting everybody in sync. Give True Freshman Ricky Stromberg credit. He did some good things in his first start at Ole Miss at Left Guard. Here’s a concern: where is the depth in the running back room two weeks into the season? That group was arguably the deepest going into the season (sure T.J. Hammonds is out through week four).

So, while cameras will be all over Quarterback Nick Starkel Saturday (and for good reason, I think he can light it up through the air), the question is, can Arkansas get the run game going Saturday, while also dominating number of plays and time of possession? I think it’s paramount to the Razorbacks success against the Rams. Sustain drives, give the Arkansas defense a breather time and time again, keeping the Colorado State offense off the field as much as possible. The Rams average 34.5 points per game and 545 yards per contest.

