Kim Advances At NWA Championship

ROGERS, Ark. – Former University of Arkansas All-American Dylan Kim fired a 3-under 68 advancing out of the Monday qualifier at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G today.

Kim, who graduated in May after leading Arkansas to a T5 at this year’s NCAA Championship, was one of three Razorbacks in Monday’s qualifier. Her second-place finish in the group of 24 players (21 professional players) moves her into the field on Friday at Pinnacle Country Club.

Kim moves on at this event for the second time in her career after advancing through last year’s qualifier with a 6-under 65. It is the eighth time in 12 years that a Razorback has made the cut into the weekend’s field. Kim shot 70-72=142 on the weekend in 2018.

Current Razorbacks Brooke Matthews and Ximena Gonzalez also took part in Monday’s event. Matthews carded a 1-over 72 while Gonzalez posted an 8-over 79.

Kim will be one of six former Razorbacks taking part this weekend. NCAA Champions Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi headline the local favorites which also include Gabriela Lopez, Kaylee Benton and Alana Uriell.

TV TIMES

*All times CST on Golf Channel

Friday, June 28 | 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 | 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 | 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

TO PURCHASE TOURNAMENT TICKETS:

$10 – Daily Grounds Tickets valid for any one day Friday – Sunday (June 28 – June 30)

$25 – Weekly Grounds Tickets valid for Tuesday-Sunday (June 25 – June 30)

$20 – BITE | Onsite @ The LPGA

*Gates open to the public on Tuesday, June 25*

*Kids 17 and under admitted free all week with a ticketed adult*

*Military personnel and veterans admitted free all week with valid military ID*

For more information, please visit www.NWAChampionship.com.

Keep up with all of the latest news and information and get behind the scenes looks into our program on our social media accounts. Follow us on Twitter at @RazorbackWGolf and check out our Facebook page “Razorback Women’s Golf.” Stats, news and player information can be found at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.