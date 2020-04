LITTLE ROCK -- Pittsburgh sophomore-transfer Trey McGowens released his Top 8 schools on Monday, and according to Thursday reporting by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports McGowens has narrowed his list down to a Final 5: Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Nebraska.

McGowens started 31 of 33 games this season at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 33.8 minutes per game while shooting 36.7% from the field (including 41-of-132 from 3 for 31.1%) and 72.2% on free throws.