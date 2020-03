FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Later this week, fans who have purchased season tickets or single-game tickets for Razorback events cancelled due to the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), will receive an e-mail asking for their preference in how they would like to receive or apply any eligible refundable amounts.

Refunds will be available on a pro-rated basis for season ticket holders in baseball (19 games), softball (17 games), track and field (3 events) and gymnastics (1 meet), including suite holders in applicable sports.