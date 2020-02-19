Love of the Game Runs Deep for Arkansas’ Casey Opitz

To play any sport at the Division I level, a player must have love for the game. But with Arkansas’ catcher, Casey Opitz, it’s more than that. Baseball is also the way he and his family bond.

“My dad played at a college out in Colorado,” says Opitz. “Brothers went to Nebraska. So that’s what I grew up with. I don’t think I ever took a vacation that wasn’t going to see one of my brothers play somewhere.”

Both of Opitz’s brothers, Jake and Shane, were recruited by the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and drafted in the major league. But despite the fact that all of three of them play the same sport, Opitz says there’s no sibling rivalry.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“A lot of people want to make me say the youngest is the best,” says Opitz. “My two favorite players were my older brothers.”

Now Opitz is busy looking out for his brothers on the diamond at Baum Walker Stadium and taking on the role of a field general.

“I’m looking at 8 other guys,” says Opitz. “Everyone else in the field is looking at 15,000 behind me. I’m just worrying about the 8 in front of me. Those are the only 8 that matter to me. That’s all I’m worried about. I want to make sure those guys are comfortable and if I’ve got to take on more pressure to help relieve it from my pitchers that’s what I’m going to do.”